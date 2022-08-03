 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 3 August 2022

Patch 1.1.03

Patch 1.1.03 · Build 9243633

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with empty list of animals to take in
  • Fix for empty human list issues after loading a game
  • There should be no more FPS drops when petting an animal
  • Fixed computer take-in panels: UI will no longer be updating when it's not necessary, and other in-game computer's performance optimizations
  • Changed the animation of the leaving van - no more driving off while the gate is open (safety first!)
  • Fixed error with screen resolution settings
  • Fixed errors with hand movement when washing an animal
  • Fixed tripod problems when placing in buildings
  • Fixed jaw issues with dog walking animation
  • Fixed an issue with writing to a closed log file then quitting the game
  • Added logging of game save version when the game is saved or loaded
  • Fixed cat tongue material color
  • Found and fixed a bug where player can take in an animal without meeting the requirements
  • Fixed buttons on some windows where it displayed "Yes" instead of "OK"

