- Fixed issues with empty list of animals to take in
- Fix for empty human list issues after loading a game
- There should be no more FPS drops when petting an animal
- Fixed computer take-in panels: UI will no longer be updating when it's not necessary, and other in-game computer's performance optimizations
- Changed the animation of the leaving van - no more driving off while the gate is open (safety first!)
- Fixed error with screen resolution settings
- Fixed errors with hand movement when washing an animal
- Fixed tripod problems when placing in buildings
- Fixed jaw issues with dog walking animation
- Fixed an issue with writing to a closed log file then quitting the game
- Added logging of game save version when the game is saved or loaded
- Fixed cat tongue material color
- Found and fixed a bug where player can take in an animal without meeting the requirements
- Fixed buttons on some windows where it displayed "Yes" instead of "OK"
Animal Shelter update for 3 August 2022
Patch 1.1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update