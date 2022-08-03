●BUG修复
1.修复平凡之手护甲类型错误的问题
2.修复东天四人羁绊无法达成的问题
3.修复东天2人触发3人羁绊的问题
4.修复多宝道人掌握显示2个宝物的问题
●调整
1.万龙之祖增加掉落心脏
2.虚灵之刃1-35级增加25%伤害提高至35%
●优化
2.现在装备拓展框是否固定加入设置
3.设置加入 不显示怪物掉落 直接进入结算 重进游戏后才可生效
●新增内容
1."谷地幽兰"符文类型增加匕首类型
2.增加太虚之门奇遇
3.增加新的生命禁区
再刷一把 PlayAgain update for 3 August 2022
8/3 优化及新增内容
●BUG修复
