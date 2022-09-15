 Skip to content

YEOLLEB Warrior update for 15 September 2022

Improved convenience for game guidance

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Heart heater's announcement improved
    a. star recovery
    b. golden armor
    c. golden key
    d. box
    e. Get Directions
    f. Bluestone & Redstone
    g. counterattack technique
    h. Guide by region

Changed files in this update

