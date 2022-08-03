 Skip to content

Territory update for 3 August 2022

Territory – Patch 2.0.5 – Candle, Lantern and Well Fixes

Fixed

  • Hunter Cabin Water Wells not visible
  • Candle and Lantern on/off states not saving/loading
  • Staggered Hunter spawns to try and alleviate the FPS drop when entering hunter cabin range

Changed

  • Moved candle and lantern crafts up the crating list
  • Doors and Windows in large Hunter Cabins now interactable
  • Candles and Lanterns are now interactable to turn on/off
  • Changed Loot chest code so they aren’t spawning new items on every game reload
  • Drying rack crafting time
  • Added metal axe and pick axe to trader buy/sell

