Territory – Patch 2.0.5 – Candle, Lantern and Well Fixes

Fixed
- Hunter Cabin Water Wells not visible
- Candle and Lantern on/off states not saving/loading
- Staggered Hunter spawns to try and alleviate the FPS drop when entering hunter cabin range
Changed
- Moved candle and lantern crafts up the crating list
- Doors and Windows in large Hunter Cabins now interactable
- Candles and Lanterns are now interactable to turn on/off
- Changed Loot chest code so they aren’t spawning new items on every game reload
- Drying rack crafting time
- Added metal axe and pick axe to trader buy/sell
