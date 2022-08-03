Parts of BloodySpell have been reworked and improved

更新内容：
1.主线第五章重做。
2.邪魂勾技能重做。
3.女祭司待机动作重做。
4.增加女祭司休闲动作。
5.拍照模式新增若干舞蹈。
6.拍照模式新增舞蹈镜头。
7.手柄按住上下，ui焦点可以加速移动了。
8.左摇杆可操控ui了。
9.修复相机在狭窄空间里碰撞穿模的bug。
10.主线骑嗜血狂魔时会出文字提示。
11.修复法杖暗杀队长，队长还会召唤小怪的bug。
12.优化中高画质相机AO效果。
13.优化锁定敌人时相机的角度。
14.最终boss血池场景加点电闪雷鸣天气。
15.主线第一章空气墙优化，视角不会被树挡住了。
16.主线第一章走廊加了个跳墙架子，墙另一侧增加一个npc对话。
17.猜罐子小游戏罐子模型优化。
18.主线第八章背景音乐完善。
19.主线第九章boss战地图音乐完善。
20.主线第九章boss战地图柱子增加遮挡透明效果。
update content:
- The fifth chapter of the main story has been reworked.
- Evil Soul Hook skill redone.
- Priestess standby action redone.
- Increase the priestess leisure action.
- Several dances have been added to the photo mode.
- Added dance scene in photo mode.
- Hold down the handle up and down, the ui focus can move faster.
- The left joystick can control the ui.
- Fixed the bug that the camera collided with the mold in a narrow space.
- There will be a text prompt when riding the bloodthirsty demon in the main line.
- Fixed the bug where the staff assassinated the captain, and the captain would also summon mobs.
- Optimize the AO effect of medium and high quality cameras.
- Optimize the camera angle when locking on the enemy.
- The final boss blood pool scene adds some lightning and thunder weather.
- The air wall in the first chapter of the main story is optimized, and the viewing angle will not be blocked by trees.
- A wall jumping shelf has been added to the corridor in the first chapter of the main line, and an NPC dialogue has been added on the other side of the wall.
- Guess the jar mini-game jar model optimization.
- The background music of the eighth chapter of the main line is perfect.
- The music of the boss battle map in Chapter 9 of the main line is perfect.
- The pillars of the boss battle map in the ninth chapter of the main line have added occlusion and transparency effects.
Changed files in this update