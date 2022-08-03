 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 3 August 2022

August 3rd, 2022 fixes

August 3rd, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

-Hunter Ice Trap wasn't saving on action bar

-Tooltip over character equipment wasn't disappearing correctly

-Some minions where activating the NearNPC function on the player, which was causing issues with the
Aiming mode

-Text Errors

