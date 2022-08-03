August 3rd, 2022 fixes

Bugs Fixed
-Hunter Ice Trap wasn't saving on action bar
-Tooltip over character equipment wasn't disappearing correctly
-Some minions where activating the NearNPC function on the player, which was causing issues with the
Aiming mode
-Text Errors
