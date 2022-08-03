 Skip to content

Coronation update for 3 August 2022

Patch 0.23.23

Fixes:

  • Crown progress going to the castle owner instead of the owner of the goldsmiths.
  • Inactive bandit towns reverting to their previous owner with a new offline timer.
  • Kingdoms not being loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
