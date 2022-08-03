8/4 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9243023 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 07:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

Server maintenance will be performed.

A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Aug. 04, 15:00 - Aug. 04, 16:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Aug. 04, 14:00 - Aug. 04, 15:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Aug. 04, 06:00 - Aug. 04, 07:00

[PT] Aug. 03, 23:00 - Aug. 04, 00:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.