8/4 Server Maintenance Notice

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.
Server maintenance will be performed.
A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.
● Schedule
[KST/JST] Aug. 04, 15:00 - Aug. 04, 16:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Aug. 04, 14:00 - Aug. 04, 15:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Aug. 04, 06:00 - Aug. 04, 07:00
[PT] Aug. 03, 23:00 - Aug. 04, 00:00 (Pacific Time)
*The schedule may be subject to change.
Changed depots in testserver_private branch