It’s fixed! №59

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Improved the Visibility of Decals and Decorations

We continue working on the UI to make it even more handy and helpful. This time we’ve changed the look of the achievements that grant you decals and decorations. Previously, icons of customization elements that you didn’t have were darkened, and that made them less readable.

In the new UI iteration the items that haven’t been unlocked yet will have icons of locks on them. The keys to those locks are your battle merits.

Polished the VR Experience

We’ve fixed a few errors that occurred when playing War Thunder in VR headsets. If you’ve encountered black lines on the sides — rest assured, you won’t see them again. Tank sights now show correctly. And finally, we’ve increased the field of view in the gunner’s sights when turning the gun of the vehicle: after all, in a virtual reality headset you especially need an ability to look around.

From Dusk till Dawn

If you’ve played an air mission during dusk, you may have stumbled upon a weird sight where the ground darkened instantly, even though the sky was still bright. You’ve guessed right: such an occurrence was an error that felt wrong and got in the way of admiring the landscapes.

We’ve fixed it! Now the battles during dawn and dusk will look as romantic as they should.

Burn Brighter!

Incendiary bombs are now even more useful! The damage that bombing bases take from a flame mixture was notably increased, and now incendiary bombs are more effective than HE bombs. After all, flame mixture is supposed to work on buildings much better than on vehicles.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

ZTZ96, ZTZ96A — A bug with the displacement of powder charges in the automatic loader has been fixed (report).

— A bug with the displacement of powder charges in the automatic loader has been fixed (report). BMD-4 — The thickness of the side armour has been changed from 20mm to 30mm.

— The thickness of the side armour has been changed from 20mm to 30mm. AUBL/74 HVG — Smoke grenades have been replaced with modern aerosol grenades.

— Smoke grenades have been replaced with modern aerosol grenades. Leopard A1A1 — A bug with low aiming speed of the anti-aircraft machine gun in comparison with other vehicles has been fixed (report).

— A bug with low aiming speed of the anti-aircraft machine gun in comparison with other vehicles has been fixed (report). Leclerc, Leclerc S2, Leclerc SXXI — Angle of inclination of the cannon over the engine compartment has been changed from 0 to -2 degrees.

— Angle of inclination of the cannon over the engine compartment has been changed from 0 to -2 degrees. The number of smoke grenades in salvo to provide more volleys has been reduced for following vehicles: CM11, M60A3 TTS, PGZ04A, PGZ09, PTL02, PTZ89, ZTZ59D1, T-69 II G, ZBD86, WMA301, ZTZ96, ZTZ96A, ZTZ96A (P), ZTZ99-II, ZTZ99-III, ZTZ99A, AMX-10RC, AMX-30, AMX-30 (1972), AMX-30 ACRA, AMX-30B2, AMX-30 DCA, AMX-30 Super, AMX-32, MARS 15, SK-105A2, Gepard, FlaRakPz 1, KPz-70, leKPz M41, Leopard 1A5, Leopard 2A4, Leopard 2 (PzBtl 123), Leopard 2A5, Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2K, Leopard 2 PL, Leopard I, Leopard A1A1, Leopard A1A1 (L/44), C2A1, Marder A1-, Marder 1A3, DF105, mKPz M47 G, M48A2 C, M48A2 G A2, M48 Super, Radkampfwagen 90, Ru 251, PUMA, JaPz.K A2, TAM, TAM 2C, TAM 2IP, Sho't Kal Gimel, Magach 6B, Gal Batash, Merkava Mk.1B, Merkava Mk.2B, Merkava Mk.2D, Merkava Mk.3B, Merkava Mk.4B, Merkava Mk.4M, AUBL/74 HVG, Centauro I 105, C13 T90, Ariete, Ariete (P), Ariete PSO, Centauro I 120, Dardo, FIAT 6614, AUBL/74, Leopard 1A5, OF-40, OF-40 Mk.2A, OF-40 (MTCA), OTOMATIC, VBC (PT2), VCC-80/30, VCC-80/60, Type 10, Type 16, Type 87, Type 87 RCV, Type 89, Type 90, Type 90 (B), Ikv 91, Strv 101, Strv 103A, Strv 103С, Strv 104, Strv 105, Strv 121, Strv 122A, Strv 122B PLSS, Centurion Mk.10, Sho't Kal Dalet, Challenger Mk.2, Challenger DS, Black Night, Challenger 2 (2F), Challenger 2 TES, Challenger 2, Challenger Mk.3, Chieftain Mk.10, Chieftain Mk.3, Chieftain Mk.5, Olifant Mk.1A, Olifant Mk.2, Rooikat 105, Rooikat Mk.1D, VFM5, Vickers Mk.1, Vickers Mk.3, Vickers Mk.7, AGS, M1 Abrams, IPM1, M1A1, M1A1 AIM, M1A2 Abrams, M247, M60A1 RISE (P), M60A2, M60 AMBT, M60A3 TTS, Magach 3, Merkava Mk.2B, Merkava Mk.3D, 2S25, 2S25М, BMD-4, BMP-1, BMP-2, BMP-2M, BMP-3, Object 685, PT-76-57, T-55AM-1, T-55AMD-1, T-62M-1, T-64B, T-72A, T-72AV (TURMS-T), T-72B, T-72B3, T-72B (1989), T-80B, T-80BVM, T-80U.

Aircraft

A bug that caused the bomb sight to not change colour to red when pointing at the enemy has been fixed (report).

57mm Akan m/47 cannon — A bug where the 57mm AP shell was considered bullet like and did not give secondary fragments has been fixed (report).

— A bug where the 57mm AP shell was considered bullet like and did not give secondary fragments has been fixed (report). AV-8A, AV-8C, Harrier GR.1, Harrier GR.3 — Light deactivation when turning the pilots head to the left has been fixed (report).

— Light deactivation when turning the pilots head to the left has been fixed (report). Z-1007 bis — The sequence of bomb dropping has been changed: the first dropped will be bombs from suspended weaponry and then from the bomb bay.

— The sequence of bomb dropping has been changed: the first dropped will be bombs from suspended weaponry and then from the bomb bay. For all incendiary bombs calculations and adjustments of damage to targets in air battles have been made. Now when an incendiary bomb hits a bombing base it will take more damage than from a HE bomb.

Naval

The fuze delay of some British AP and semi AP shells has been changed from 0.035 sec. to 0.025 sec.: 305mm Mark VIa APC, 343mm Mark Ia APC, 343mm Mark IIIa APC, 381mm Mk XIIa APC, 133mm Mark II SAP, 152mm CPBC, 152mm AP (152 mm/50 QF Mk.5), 190mm SAPC, 203mm Mark I.B. SAPC .

. The fuze delay of some Japanese shells have been changed: 203mm Type 91 (from 0.03 sec. to 0.05 sec.), 155mm Type 91 (from 0.01 sec. to 0,035 sec.).

Interface

Above the “Research” button and the corresponding nation tab and also on the vehicle icon has been added a display of a label about the time availability for purchase in a limited time. The time until which the vehicle is available for purchase will be indicated in the vehicle card.

Now in the achievement description that requires the performance of other achievements you will be able to see the conditions for their receipt.

Icons of unreceived achievements for decorations and decals will be now displayed without a bleaching effect. Instead they will show lock icons.

Other Changes

The darkening of the lighting on the locations in the missions with the selected day time (morning and evening) has been fixed.

Incorrect displaying of mud landscape deformation made by vehicles has been fixed.

Flickering reflections on water from different location elements on all GPU settings except for the minimum ones has been fixed.

A bug that led to the invisibility of the ship’s shot tracer in the shell flight camera has been fixed.

VR

A bug that caused black stripes to be displayed on the sides has been fixed.

Wrong displaying of the tank sight has been fixed.

Field of view limits in gunner’s sight when turning an armoured vehicle's gun when using a VR helmet have been increased.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.