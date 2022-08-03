- Resolved Base Claim issues! Should work as intended. Fingers crossed.
- 2 new vendors
-- Cargo Truck requires Cargo Tickets to purchase items, you can also sell Cargo Tickets to the truck for $1000 - Purchasable items will rotate with future updates and the truck will move, so if there's not something you want, hold on to your tickets!
-- Toy Machine takes money for random toys / decorations, does not purchase anything
- Vendor buy/sell lists expanded a little
- Admin command to teleport to player added
- Scrap expansion - more items are now scrappable
- Eating and drinking sound volume reduced by 66%
DeadPoly update for 3 August 2022
Patch 0.0.5g
Patchnotes via Steam Community
