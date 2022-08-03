 Skip to content

雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 3 August 2022

ver1.012 systemUpdate

ver1.012 systemUpdate

Share · View all patches · Build 9242230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the ability to match with people of similar ability and private matching
-Stage modifications and additions
-Bug fix
etc
http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1110.html

