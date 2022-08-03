Patch 0.23.22

Changes:
- Mob kills valor/crown reward increased from the mob's level divided by 50 to divided by 20.
- Instead of gaining a flat 1 crown point every 30 seconds, Goldsmiths gain points equal to their goldsmithing level divided by 50.
- Captured nobles can be ransomed by their own player.
Fixes:
- Previous kingdom leaders becoming King/Queen after killing a mob even when not in any kingdom.
- Goldsmiths gaining double the crowns when they stand and sit after the hammering animation.
- Inactive bandit towns not being capturable by other players.
Changed files in this update