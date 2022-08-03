 Skip to content

Coronation update for 3 August 2022

Patch 0.23.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9242185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Mob kills valor/crown reward increased from the mob's level divided by 50 to divided by 20.
  • Instead of gaining a flat 1 crown point every 30 seconds, Goldsmiths gain points equal to their goldsmithing level divided by 50.
  • Captured nobles can be ransomed by their own player.

Fixes:

  • Previous kingdom leaders becoming King/Queen after killing a mob even when not in any kingdom.
  • Goldsmiths gaining double the crowns when they stand and sit after the hammering animation.
  • Inactive bandit towns not being capturable by other players.

