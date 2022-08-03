Multiplayer Motion Capture

New Multiplayer update. Create motion capture with other players, instantly export multi-avatar motion capture to Blender. Includes chat worlds and motion capture worlds. Create motion capture with other players, then export multi-avatar scenes and motion capture directly to Blender for final rendering.
Multiplayer Features:
- Browse and host chat worlds, online motion capture worlds, avatar worlds.
- VOIP and avatar lipsync blendshapes supported.
- Full body tracking supported.
- Finger tracking (Quest 2, mocap gloves, index controllers) supported.
- New FPV mode for non-vr players, mouse/keyboard control supported.
- Custom avatars, worlds, props and shaders supported.
Changed files in this update