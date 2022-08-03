 Skip to content

Mocap Fusion [ VR ] Playtest update for 3 August 2022

Multiplayer Motion Capture

Build 9242176

New Multiplayer update. Create motion capture with other players, instantly export multi-avatar motion capture to Blender. Includes chat worlds and motion capture worlds. Create motion capture with other players, then export multi-avatar scenes and motion capture directly to Blender for final rendering.

Multiplayer Features:

  • Browse and host chat worlds, online motion capture worlds, avatar worlds.
  • VOIP and avatar lipsync blendshapes supported.
  • Full body tracking supported.
  • Finger tracking (Quest 2, mocap gloves, index controllers) supported.
  • New FPV mode for non-vr players, mouse/keyboard control supported.
  • Custom avatars, worlds, props and shaders supported.

