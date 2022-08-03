-Fixed a bug on the new missions screen where yellow missions couldn't be green completed
Solar 2 update for 3 August 2022
Solar 2 v1.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Solar2_Files Depot 97001
- Loading history…
Solar2_Mac Depot 97002
- Loading history…
Solar2_Linux Depot 97003
- Loading history…
Solar2_Win64 Depot 97004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update