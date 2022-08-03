 Skip to content

Solar 2 update for 3 August 2022

Solar 2 v1.25

Build 9242150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug on the new missions screen where yellow missions couldn't be green completed

