Pwnk V0.14.1 is released! Pwnk Royale & Defense major improvements!

New Games:
Pwnk Morph
- We morphed some famous faces together! Find which celebrity is not in the picture
Major Improvements:
- Pwnk Royale: Added player resurrection! After three rounds of mini-games, players who got eliminated will have a chance to re-enter the game by playing a mini game
- Pwnk Royale: Added player execution! After each mini-game, bottom-scored players will stand in the center stage. After someone enters "Pwnk" in the chat, these players will get Pwnk'd!
- Pwnk Defense: Balanced units, buffed AOE unit #5, and fixed the issue that towers can kill any unit in 3 hits.
- Pwnk Raid, Count, and Blitz: Optimized game instruction
Changed files in this update