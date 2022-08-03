 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pwnk update for 3 August 2022

Pwnk V0.14.1 is released! Pwnk Royale & Defense major improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9242143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Games:

Pwnk Morph
  • We morphed some famous faces together! Find which celebrity is not in the picture

Major Improvements:

  • Pwnk Royale: Added player resurrection! After three rounds of mini-games, players who got eliminated will have a chance to re-enter the game by playing a mini game
  • Pwnk Royale: Added player execution! After each mini-game, bottom-scored players will stand in the center stage. After someone enters "Pwnk" in the chat, these players will get Pwnk'd!
  • Pwnk Defense: Balanced units, buffed AOE unit #5, and fixed the issue that towers can kill any unit in 3 hits.
  • Pwnk Raid, Count, and Blitz: Optimized game instruction

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link