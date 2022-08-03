 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 3 August 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w30c: Hotfixes

Build 9241974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another hotfix build.

Hotfixes:

  • #4793 Crash linked to ship-wide gravity field.
  • Crash linked to large number of collision detected.
  • #4790 Collision issue on large ships.

Thanks for playing!

