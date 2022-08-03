 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 3 August 2022

A few minor fixes and changes

Build 9241931

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with 'Show rules' not selecting current game by default
  • Escape from New York: Fixed rules
  • FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Easy
  • Gargantua (no redeal): Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
  • Pyramid: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hopeless

