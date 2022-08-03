A few minor fixes and changes

- Fixed bug with 'Show rules' not selecting current game by default
- Escape from New York: Fixed rules
- FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Easy
- Gargantua (no redeal): Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
- Pyramid: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hopeless
