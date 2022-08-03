Quickfix 02 for Update 03

In-Game
- Fixed bug where hitbox would stay on screen after the attack was finished
CrossCourt Brawl
- Fixed a bug where Airdash Cancelling would cause the player to drop through floor
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In-Game
CrossCourt Brawl
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update