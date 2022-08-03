 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 3 August 2022

Quickfix 02 for Update 03

Build 9241791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In-Game

  • Fixed bug where hitbox would stay on screen after the attack was finished

CrossCourt Brawl

  • Fixed a bug where Airdash Cancelling would cause the player to drop through floor

