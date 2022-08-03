 Skip to content

b update for 3 August 2022

update #15

Build 9241205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

additions

changes

  • ladybugs shading
  • ladybugs landing on and take-off from leaves
  • outer space stars type and color
  • outer space sun's color and flare's speed

known issues

  • input devices digital buttons might be used as actuated initially, perform once any input on that device to have its correct values be used
  • custom music resets itself 1 time after playing the first tenths of the first second
  • disabling VR results in the screen showing the image for the VR hmd left eye

