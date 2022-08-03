update #15

additions
- Modding support: put mods into folder "Mods" in game's installation folder in Steam Library, modding documentation present in game's installation folder in Steam Library, list of available Mods at https://steamcommunity.com/app/660880/discussions/0/3419936083038254501/
- b lighting setting: when enabled b looks like in original released version
changes
- ladybugs shading
- ladybugs landing on and take-off from leaves
- outer space stars type and color
- outer space sun's color and flare's speed
known issues
- input devices digital buttons might be used as actuated initially, perform once any input on that device to have its correct values be used
- custom music resets itself 1 time after playing the first tenths of the first second
- disabling VR results in the screen showing the image for the VR hmd left eye
Changed files in this update