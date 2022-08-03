 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Call BBS update for 3 August 2022

UPDATE: 1 new model kit and ~12,000 new puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 9240960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Added a new model kit based on the Pascal operational unit.
  • [Dungeons & Diagrams] Added "The Shadow Caverns", a new "replayable puzzle" with ~12,000 variations generated by a certain Discord user on the unofficial Zachtronics Discord server. The puzzle is unlocked in the final row of the puzzle selection grid.
  • [Sawayama Solitaire] Fixed a bug where a card you needed would sometimes be automatically moved to the foundation.
  • [X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path] Fixed a visual bug where some fusion previews weren't shown in the rules panel.
  • [20th Century Food Court] Fixed a visual bug when drawing a sheet of nori with two different types of fish on it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1511781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1511782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1511783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link