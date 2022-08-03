UPDATE: 1 new model kit and ~12,000 new puzzles

Today's update includes the following changes:
- [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Added a new model kit based on the Pascal operational unit.
- [Dungeons & Diagrams] Added "The Shadow Caverns", a new "replayable puzzle" with ~12,000 variations generated by a certain Discord user on the unofficial Zachtronics Discord server. The puzzle is unlocked in the final row of the puzzle selection grid.
- [Sawayama Solitaire] Fixed a bug where a card you needed would sometimes be automatically moved to the foundation.
- [X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path] Fixed a visual bug where some fusion previews weren't shown in the rules panel.
- [20th Century Food Court] Fixed a visual bug when drawing a sheet of nori with two different types of fish on it.
Changed files in this update