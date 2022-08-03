 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tough Love Arena update for 3 August 2022

0.95.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9240841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Options: Removed "Unload Stale Sprites" until it can be further tested and debugged
  • Debug Tools: Merged public and private debug tools into one ugly menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link