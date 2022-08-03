-Buffed Yo-Leven
-Typo fixes
-Changed flavour text in certain areas
-Repairs to Acid spell learn rates
-Added Summon Collector descriptions for certain items
-Removed faulty achievement trigger
-Buffed Refresh
-Fixed wrong warp in Bluewood Forest
-Adjusted Oli Equipment
Axial Disc 1 update for 3 August 2022
2.0.1 (08-02-21)
-Buffed Yo-Leven
