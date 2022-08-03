 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axial Disc 1 update for 3 August 2022

2.0.1 (08-02-21)

Share · View all patches · Build 9240772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Buffed Yo-Leven
-Typo fixes
-Changed flavour text in certain areas
-Repairs to Acid spell learn rates
-Added Summon Collector descriptions for certain items
-Removed faulty achievement trigger
-Buffed Refresh
-Fixed wrong warp in Bluewood Forest
-Adjusted Oli Equipment

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link