- Basic tutorial in Release Candidate State. More polish is needed, but fully functional!
- Voice overs for Basics tutorial Up to section 5 (which is about a quarter of the way in)
- Builds Updated to current PBR and Emissive standard
- Three ships updated to PBR and emissive standard
- Fixed ancient bug around a specific ship hull.
- Weapon Upgrade for buildings more consistent with the rest of the system.
- Asset Screen energy display for an installation no longer as jumpy
- Fixed issue in campaign mode where one couldn’t order a ship correctly.
- Loading a saved game will go straight into the game without have to press resume
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 2 August 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3977
Patchnotes via Steam Community
