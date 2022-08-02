 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3977

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Basic tutorial in Release Candidate State. More polish is needed, but fully functional!
  • Voice overs for Basics tutorial Up to section 5 (which is about a quarter of the way in)
  • Builds Updated to current PBR and Emissive standard
  • Three ships updated to PBR and emissive standard
  • Fixed ancient bug around a specific ship hull.
  • Weapon Upgrade for buildings more consistent with the rest of the system.
  • Asset Screen energy display for an installation no longer as jumpy
  • Fixed issue in campaign mode where one couldn’t order a ship correctly.
  • Loading a saved game will go straight into the game without have to press resume
  • Various Fixes

