Lumberjack Simulator update for 2 August 2022

Controllers and savegame loading fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses two issues:

  • loading the saved game positions of the vehicles, such as the handler or forwarder is fixed now
  • game controllers and joysticks are available again

Changed files in this update

