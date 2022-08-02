 Skip to content

ZONERS update for 2 August 2022

v0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9240364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ZONERS v0.1.1 Patch Notes

MENUS

  • Fixed gamepad tester in opening message screen so it can be opened and also closed again
  • "Delete Save Data" in the options menu now functions as it should without deleting data no matter the choice
  • Fixed issue when doing player vs cpu with the control stick having no delay between menu movements on the CSS

GAMEPLAY

  • AI won't try to move ahead of ball if it's in a paused/held state
  • The ball should be less likely to not get hit out of it's referee held state
  • Princess melee now hits once from position around her, removing a number of bugs. This might change back in the future depending
  • A melee clash with Princess no long causes an infinite crash loop
  • Princess shot laser now has an outline like other projectiles
  • Fixed issue that caused Ringressa's shot laser to still draw after clearing until used again
  • Fixed issue where the Hyper move name view would get stuck on screen during a match
  • Attempted to fix memory allocation crash for the replay recording object by resetting the recording buffer between rounds. This still might trigger if a match is left unattended in a draw, or a long round length is set. I will be looking into this further in the future.*
  • Also atttempted to remove some issues of loading some recorded match replay data and getting a crash with a high id number

MISC

  • Steam overlay and screenshots should now work correctly

