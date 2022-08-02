 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes (Live v2.5599)

Patch Notes (Live v2.5599)

Build 9240282

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue causing players to be outed when receiving a walk after scoring.
  • Fixed an issue causing players to be outed before getting the bat after scoring and becoming the next batter.
  • Fixed an issue causing strikes and balls to be retained after getting a homerun while the Skip Homeruns option is turned on.
  • Grabbing the ball with both hands simultaneously in Free Roam no longer desyncs the ball and causes it to float in the air.
  • Corrected the bat angle when using a Vive on the Steam VR and Viveport versions of the game.

Improvements:

  • Removed excess background server calls for connecting to the item database.
  • Adjusted some blendshapes for customizer items.

