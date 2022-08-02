Patch Notes (Live v2.5599)

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing players to be outed when receiving a walk after scoring.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be outed before getting the bat after scoring and becoming the next batter.
- Fixed an issue causing strikes and balls to be retained after getting a homerun while the Skip Homeruns option is turned on.
- Grabbing the ball with both hands simultaneously in Free Roam no longer desyncs the ball and causes it to float in the air.
- Corrected the bat angle when using a Vive on the Steam VR and Viveport versions of the game.
Improvements:
- Removed excess background server calls for connecting to the item database.
- Adjusted some blendshapes for customizer items.
Changed files in this update