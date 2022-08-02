WARBOX UPDATE 0.0.3.1

NEW CONTENT
- Military Jacket Fully Customizable
NEW CHANGES
- Character ragdoll based on height removed
- AI Climbing check improved (Reduced the frequency of AI getting stuck)
BUGFIXES
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed Shooting Trajectory bug when controlling
- Fixed OPFOR not respawning
SFX/VFX
- Fixed Headshot splatter
- Fixed Neckshot splatter
CUSTOMIZATION
- Temporary Fix for Helmet Strap glitch
- Fixed Preset Saves still being used even when removing gear from selection
- Fixed Combat Pants Color
- Fixed Combat Shirt Color
- Fixed Broken Textures when Customizing different items
- Fixed Weapon Attachments not disappearing
OPTIMIZATION
- Bullet will no longer trigger overlap events if velocity below 5000cm/s
- All Character Skeletal Meshes now have Update Rate Optimization enabled (1 Fps - 3 Fps Increase)
- AI Climbing Check logic improved
Changed files in this update