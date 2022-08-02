 Skip to content

Warbox update for 2 August 2022

WARBOX UPDATE 0.0.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

NEW CONTENT

  • Military Jacket Fully Customizable

NEW CHANGES

  • Character ragdoll based on height removed
  • AI Climbing check improved (Reduced the frequency of AI getting stuck)

BUGFIXES

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed Shooting Trajectory bug when controlling
  • Fixed OPFOR not respawning

SFX/VFX

  • Fixed Headshot splatter
  • Fixed Neckshot splatter

CUSTOMIZATION

  • Temporary Fix for Helmet Strap glitch
  • Fixed Preset Saves still being used even when removing gear from selection
  • Fixed Combat Pants Color
  • Fixed Combat Shirt Color
  • Fixed Broken Textures when Customizing different items
  • Fixed Weapon Attachments not disappearing

OPTIMIZATION

  • Bullet will no longer trigger overlap events if velocity below 5000cm/s
  • All Character Skeletal Meshes now have Update Rate Optimization enabled (1 Fps - 3 Fps Increase)
  • AI Climbing Check logic improved

