v1.08.7 Update which speeds up the campaign turns

Hello Admirals,

Please be informed that another important update has just become available to improve the gameplay and fix some longstanding issues with the long campaign turns or slow Campaign generation time.

v1.08.7 Hotfix

Fixed bugs that created too long Campaign turns while designing ships. Auto-Design in general should be faster now and not “freeze” as it did before on some occasions.

Fixed bugs that created errors in Transport Capacity output for AI nations and impossibility to increase their GDP.

Fixed bug that made AI nations lose free crew from pool and have not enough to send to operational ships.

GDP growth penalty during war increased. It should better balance the money availability for all nations during war.

Various adjustments on penetration and penetration estimations. Fixed issues related with the impact of shell velocity on penetration values.

Shell dispersion fixes.

Battle AI fine tuning to keep a more effective distance for itself.

The game now can run on the background (by disabling “Full Screen” mode from the settings), so you can Alt+Tab and work with other applications while the game loads or does a lengthy procedure.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team