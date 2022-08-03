Patch 1.1.1 - It's Raining Nails

Hi bearst friends!

It's Rares from the bear team. We've been very closely following the launch of Bear and Breakfast since release on July 28th and taking in feedback and reports of issues we've received here, on twitter, discord, email and through our support site.

We've worked on some of the most frequently brought up balance issues as well as fixed some of the reported bugs that we could also test in a short-time frame.

We are honestly floored with the reception so far, and we couldn't have asked for a better launch. We are taking all of the feedback to heart, fixing what we can in the short term and planning how to address the more complex changes in the long term, as well as next steps especially for Controller Support and everything else that surrounds it.

Thank you all so much for the love, the praise and the criticism. It all helps us grow and gives us the chance to make the game as good as it can be. Or else.



Here are some patch notes for ya:

1.1.1 Patch Notes - Bear and Breakfast

3 AUG 2022

Bugs And Fixes

Fixed Objects in Slots from another floor being able to get selected while building a room, causing a chain of possible issues.

Fixed the Lighthouse Door not unlocking, caused by discovering Winterberry after Whitestone Bay. Talk to Barbara once to unlock the Lighthouse door.

Fixed Guest Progression (values drawn by RNG when generating requests) not getting reset when changing playthroughs, resulting with High level guests in low level games.

Fixed various spots in Blackmoss and Highlake where Hank could get stuck.

Moved the Highlake Workbench from its current position to try and minimize the chance of building mode breaking within the area.

Adjusted Mint Bush in Highlake due to reports of it being inaccessible despite looking as if it should be reachable.

Fixed an issue where Guests would not interact with the Diner in A24 after it was repaired.

Fixed a bug where the “Know It All” achievement would sometimes not be awarded correctly. (should work retroactively)

Fixed a bug where guests without a Bed would spam an emote when the player chose to sleep, slowing the game to a halt and seemingly freezing during the Sleeping screen.

Implemented a Save Backup system in the background, to temporarily curve potential save corruption bugs. You can now find backup, roll-back saves in the game's appdata folder.

Fixed a bug where Management Quests that required certain level rooms would only accept that specific level instead of higher levels as well.

Fixed a bug where if a room edit was started on a build target, which was later changed by moving the camera, it would create a string of issues that would potentially break the building mode and require a reset. Editing rooms is now locked to the build target that the room belongs to.

Fixed a bug where closing the game while a meal was cooking and starting a new save, would create a 20+ hour timer in the cooking min-game of the new save.

Balance and Gameplay Adjustments

Changed the in-game time at which Hank can go to sleep, from 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM (earlier by ~3 hours). This should cut down on waiting times, especially in the early parts of the game.

Lowered the requirement of A Good Shed quest from +2 guests to +1 guest, to slightly speed up the early game.

Increased drop rate and quantities of Iron Nails in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes : Old Trash Can from 0-4 to 3-5 Metal Debris Pile 1 from 0 to 2-4 Metal Debris Pile 2 from 0 to 2-4 Old TV Parts from 0 to 3-5 Chaotic Electronics Pile 2 from 0 to 2-4 Destroyed Washing Machine 1 - replaced Steel Screws with Iron Nails 1-3 Old Computer - replaced Steel Screws with Iron Nails 1-3

Increased drop rate and quantities of Glass Panels in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes : Chaotic Electronic Pile 1 from 1-6 to 3-7 Chaotic Electronic Pile 3 from 2-2 to 3-5 Destroyed Washing Machine from 1-3 to 2-5

Adjusted Fuel to make it slightly easier to obtain. Increased Fuel drop amounts: Fuel Container 10-20 to 30-40 , Reduced Fuel Cost from 30 to 20

Increased yield for Beans in Greenhouse from 5-10 to 10-20 per container,

Adjusted Heat to feel less difficult in the beginning of Winterberry: Increased Level 1 Heater strength, from +6C to +10C (place heater into inventory, then place back into room to take effect). Increased Level 2 Heater strength from +12C to +15C (place heater into inventory, then place back into room to take effect). Made the Winterberry Winter a little nicer. Temperature should now drop less during Winter Storms.

Increased the amount of garbage guests drop from 3-7 to 5-11

Slightly reduced costs of Charcoal Lilies from 300 to 250

Slightly reduced the cost of Silk from 450 to 350

Slightly adjusted some Staff Costs in order to ease transition into automating tasks. Julia - Reduced Base Cost from 400 to 200 , Wade - Reduced Base Cost from 300 to 200 , Wade - Reduced Cost Per Guest from 70 to 60 , Jax - Reduced Base Cost from 500 to 400 , Jax - Reduced Per Heater Level Cost from 175 to 140 , Gus - Reduced Base Cost from 200 to 150 , Gus - Reduced Per Bedroom Cost from 50 to 40 .

Adjusted some Guest Demands to slightly speed up the early game and correct the late game. Slightly Increased Guest Payout in early Timber Crossing. Slightly Reduced Guest Comfort Demands in Late Pinefall. Slightly Reduced Guest Hygiene Demands in Late Pinefall.



Other Changes and Quality of Life improvements

Added a slight amount of Wind in the “Sunny” weather type.

Added Levels to Meal descriptions.

Fixed typo in some Comfort Item Levels.

Took away Gus’s knife.

Fixed Sorting issue with Rounded Landscape Painting.

Fixed Sorting Issue with Simple Rug.

Fixed Motel Window Right missing its selection collider and making it unavailable for pickup.

Fixed Farmhouse Window sorting issue.

Fixed an issue where Cozy Butterscotch Bed would occupy a larger amount of space when placed from the Back compared to the Front.

Removed Gold Bar from Pinefall o7.

Fixed a typo that said Darkgrove was at the East of Sawdust instead of the West.

Added an extra quest to guide players to Fin in A24, after he leaves Timber Crossing.

Added an extra dialogue line to Fin in A24, clarifying that building bathrooms is around the corner.

Made the Bear Stuck feature unlock slightly earlier.

Moved a certain dark key reward one quest further.

Removed the following shop unlock pop-ups, as they were confusing and served no purpose (the blueprints were auto-taught by the quest): PVB32 from MS_1085_Rebuild_Dinky_Shed - In Progress. PVB6 from A24/Wash Your Step (122) - In Progress. PVB20 from A24/In High Spirits (123) - In Progress. PVB10 from Highlake/Farm to Fork/1331 - In Progress. PVB33 from Darkgrove/Con Cierge (138) - Closed. PVB22 from Highlake/The Great Outdoors/1354 - Closed. PVB34 from Whitestone Bay/Rat Tat To It (157) - Closed. PVB26 from Winterberry/Coming In Live/155 - Closed. PVB35 from Highlake/Food Automation (1860) - Closed. PVB36 from Winterberry/Heat Automation (1861) - Closed.



Patch 1.1.1 should work with all Save Game Sessions from Version 1.0.0.

End of Patch notes.

We'll keep reading, watching and responding to you all as best we can.

Thank u, love u