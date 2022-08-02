Update 1.2.0 is up now - the Musclehead got a little boost!

New Features & Changes
- Added a new ability to the Musclehead: they can now free their friends from the clutches of the ghosts!
- Added a button in the room browser to quickly switch server regions
Adjustments
- "Custom difficulty" is now enabled by default when you open the window. A warning appears instead if the contract you selected has a special condition you haven't unlocked
- Added an error message when getting abruptly disconnected from the game
- Added subtle visual effects when players are caught by ghosts
- Increased the speed of objects when they're getting moved to prevent them getting out of the player's view
- Increased the running speed of the orphan
- Increased the speed of the orphan's dolls
- Adjusted the shusher's senses during the exorcism to feel more fair
- Made the ghosts hear the piano from Gamara Villa from further away
- Optimized the orphan's exorcism for the host player (still a work-in-progress)
- Added a minimum delay between Steam invites
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where getting disconnected from a game would lead to the subsequent games being very bugged (no items spawning)
- Fixed a bug where the runner would hear non-host players from further away than the host player
- Fixed multiple text displaying issues in German
- Fixed a text that wrongly displayed "leaving the room" instead of "quitting the game" in German
- Fixed the text on the second page of children's diaries not being the correct font
- Fixed a bug where books would appear without text when multiple ghost were trying to read the same one at the same time
- Fixed a bug that caused dead players that fell under the map not to reappear back up
- Fixed a bug where handguns would fly off into space with the special condition "zero gravity"
- Fixed a bug where the teddy bear would not count as a toy for the orphan
- Fixed a bug with a poster that would spawn with a wrong rotation
- Fixed a knife spawn on Eastwood House
- Fixed a bug where the knife would sometimes not spawn on Eastwood House
- Fixed a bug where dead players would "ping" the medium when interacting with the pause menu
- Fixed a bug where the mannequin's exorcism would award twice as much XP as it should
- Fixed a bug where the cartomancer's helper card would not appear when summoned on stairs
- Fixed a bug where the "ready" icons on the bottom right of the room would display inaccurate information
Changed files in this update