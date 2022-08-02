 Skip to content

Fuchian Chronicles update for 2 August 2022

Hotfix for Ch3

  • Fixed a bug where characters weren't healed between chapters
  • Fixed a sprite bug in Chapter 3
  • Fixed an issue where BGM does not after a certain event in Chapter 3 (this issue is more tricky and MIGHT be dependent on your hardware, please let me know if you still encounter this bug!)
  • Emotes no longer need to finish playing before text shows up in conversations between two NPCs (if I missed any, please let me know!)

Thanks again to Derumania for pointing these out!

