WoMen in Science update for 2 August 2022

Minor update : bugfix and quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9239468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shift-click on an item in the toolbar will send the stack of items in the inventory, and vice-versa
  • Dialogue animation and sound can now be disabled from options menu
  • The position of the player on the map is now animated for better clarity
  • Added a new cheat code to add an amount of money
  • fixed a bug that could prevent exiting a dialog
  • key mapping options now have more space to show the text (especially useful for German language)
  • fixed some typos and a few UI bugs

