- Shift-click on an item in the toolbar will send the stack of items in the inventory, and vice-versa
- Dialogue animation and sound can now be disabled from options menu
- The position of the player on the map is now animated for better clarity
- Added a new cheat code to add an amount of money
- fixed a bug that could prevent exiting a dialog
- key mapping options now have more space to show the text (especially useful for German language)
- fixed some typos and a few UI bugs
WoMen in Science update for 2 August 2022
Minor update : bugfix and quality of life improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
