- Fixed: Hiring troll hunters in Children's Tales now completes correctly at 100 coins (not 200)
- Fixed: Conversation state in story mode should now save properly
- Fixed: Peasant Diary should now scroll properly
- Fixed: Mill quest in Children's Tales should now complete properly
- Small dialog flow improvements
Black Forest update for 2 August 2022
Small Update (mostly story mode)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
