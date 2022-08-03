Waifu with a knifu



Pssst… Panda Peeps…

Come over here where that expressionless girl who’s always following you around can’t overhear us…

Okay, we’ve got some fun news for all you yandere fans out there! But just in case there’s anyone in the audience who hasn’t had the pleasure of discovering Ayano’s little secret yet, here’s a quick bit of context: sometimes she smack talks the other girls!

Yep, whenever you click between Ayano and another girl, there’s a good chance Ayano will say something not-so-nice about her rival. There are multiple lines of dialogue for each, and it’s super fun clicking back and forth to hear them all - but up until now, this has only been a thing for the original group of girls! That just wasn’t good enough for us, so we’ve added a whooole bunch of new, fully-voiced lines!

Core girls, DLC girls, LTE girls… Now Ayano can trash talk everyone equally!

We hope you enjoy laughing at all of Ayano’s silly backhanded compliments and eye-rolling insults! That girl has a lot of love for you, but she sure shows it in a strangely hostile way…

We love you so hard!

The Pandas