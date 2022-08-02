 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 2 August 2022

Version 0.127a/b changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.127a: Fixed 3 sandbox islands not loading
Version 0.127b: Fixed bug with unlocking in campaign
Version 0.127b: Fixed particles being offset on vehicle spawn

