Civitatem update for 2 August 2022

Small patch to fix some reported bugs

Build 9238797 · Last edited by Wendy

  • fixed a bug with the blacksmith in some cases not being able to take the crafted weapons to Armory
  • fixed a bug with health sometimes not being displayed when villagers are selected in combat

