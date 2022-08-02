Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - August 2, 2022

This update contains some bugfixes for the July 31st release.
Translations
- Updated Brazilian Portuguese translation.
- Updated German translation.
- Updated Italian translation.
- Updated Japanese translation.
- Updated Russian translation.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong translation could be partially loaded at startup.
Misc
- Fixed a crash when opening the voting menu while not in a lobby.
- Fixed SourceTV participating in ready checks.
- Fixed idle timeout warnings displaying incorrectly.
- Players that cannot be vote-kicked are no longer kicked by timeout.
Changed files in this update