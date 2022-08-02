 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 2 August 2022

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - August 2, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains some bugfixes for the July 31st release.

Translations

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese translation.
  • Updated German translation.
  • Updated Italian translation.
  • Updated Japanese translation.
  • Updated Russian translation.
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong translation could be partially loaded at startup.

Misc

  • Fixed a crash when opening the voting menu while not in a lobby.
  • Fixed SourceTV participating in ready checks.
  • Fixed idle timeout warnings displaying incorrectly.
  • Players that cannot be vote-kicked are no longer kicked by timeout.

