 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsand update for 3 August 2022

Hotfix to 0.8.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9238485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi desert runners!

We heard you!

Here’s a hotfix taking care a of a few issues!

FIXED
  • Swimming underwater using a controller.
  • Tools and weapons are acting weird in hand on first hit after dismounting from the camel.
  • No clay pot dropped after consuming a Mushroom Soup.
  • Bed disappearing upon dismantling other objects.
  • Character 3d model appearing in overlay in crafting, map, or death panel.
  • Camel disappearing when dismounting inside the temple.
  • Conflicting controller and keyboard. “Disable controller” option added in settings.
  • Unable to close the setting menu with controller (coming back from new game).
  • Pineapple plant on a roof affecting the mobility of the floor below.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1380221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link