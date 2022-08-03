Hotfix to 0.8.5.1

Hi desert runners!
We heard you!
Here’s a hotfix taking care a of a few issues!
FIXED
- Swimming underwater using a controller.
- Tools and weapons are acting weird in hand on first hit after dismounting from the camel.
- No clay pot dropped after consuming a Mushroom Soup.
- Bed disappearing upon dismantling other objects.
- Character 3d model appearing in overlay in crafting, map, or death panel.
- Camel disappearing when dismounting inside the temple.
- Conflicting controller and keyboard. “Disable controller” option added in settings.
- Unable to close the setting menu with controller (coming back from new game).
- Pineapple plant on a roof affecting the mobility of the floor below.
Changed files in this update