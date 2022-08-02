Presenter Slides™ - Patch 1.0.3

Greetings, Presenter!
We would like to announce a small software update.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed typos
- Fixed lighthouse entry conditions
- Fixed a stuck-in-animation bug
- Updated map layout
- Adjusted voice lines
License Exclusive Bugfixes:
- Watermark is now properly removed for legit customers
We would also like to remind our trusted consumers that there are no more bugs to be found!
But in the unlikely case that one is found, it can be reported at [presenterslides2000@yahoo.com](presenterslides2000@yahoo.com)
Changed files in this update