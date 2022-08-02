 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Presenter Slides™ update for 2 August 2022

Presenter Slides™ - Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9238477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Presenter!
We would like to announce a small software update.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed typos
  • Fixed lighthouse entry conditions
  • Fixed a stuck-in-animation bug
  • Updated map layout
  • Adjusted voice lines

License Exclusive Bugfixes:

  • Watermark is now properly removed for legit customers

We would also like to remind our trusted consumers that there are no more bugs to be found!
But in the unlikely case that one is found, it can be reported at [presenterslides2000@yahoo.com](presenterslides2000@yahoo.com)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989851
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989852
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link