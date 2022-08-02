Presenter Slides™ - Patch 1.0.3

Greetings, Presenter!

We would like to announce a small software update.

Bugfixes:

Fixed typos

Fixed lighthouse entry conditions

Fixed a stuck-in-animation bug

Updated map layout

Adjusted voice lines

License Exclusive Bugfixes:

Watermark is now properly removed for legit customers

We would also like to remind our trusted consumers that there are no more bugs to be found!

But in the unlikely case that one is found, it can be reported at [presenterslides2000@yahoo.com](presenterslides2000@yahoo.com)