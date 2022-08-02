DDE Update 1.03 | Graphics Update!

Graphics Changes!
This update changes the look of the game in almost every area, including a reworked menu and reworked chapter 1 ending!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Graphics Changes!
This update changes the look of the game in almost every area, including a reworked menu and reworked chapter 1 ending!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update