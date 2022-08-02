 Skip to content

The Dancer - Definitive Edition update for 2 August 2022

DDE Update 1.03 | Graphics Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics Changes!

This update changes the look of the game in almost every area, including a reworked menu and reworked chapter 1 ending!

