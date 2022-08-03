 Skip to content

Tormented Souls update for 3 August 2022

Patch notes for 0.89.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9238207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added revised Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese langs.
-Fixed unlock coditions for “Anxiety”.
-Fixed unlock conditions for “Suffering”.
-Minor bug fixes.

