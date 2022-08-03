-Added revised Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese langs.
-Fixed unlock coditions for “Anxiety”.
-Fixed unlock conditions for “Suffering”.
-Minor bug fixes.
Tormented Souls update for 3 August 2022
Patch notes for 0.89.0
-Added revised Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese langs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update