Update V. 1.0.3

- Names of the winners of the TOP 10 MASTERS contest on reaching 100% of the achievements, added to the list.
- Added a day-night switching antenna on Death Pixels base, so the player can see all possible dialogs without changing the PC time manually.
- SAMson and dark SAMson barrier now has a small opening to avoid jamming the player.
- Now an eye watches everything on the island, at the end of the game the eye is half sunk in the water.
- Pause menu eye changed to hologram.
- Changed text about respawn in tutorial and adjusted invisible trigger that indicated key. Now the player will always see the indications.
- In the dark blind compiler level you no longer have to make a leap of faith at the end of the level but the player is guided better.
- Now the texts of the photo mode are translated to all languages.
- The 3 cameras of the factory that focus the player can now be broken with the missile.
- The third factory camera only appears on hard difficulty, as it was too complicated.
- The paper airplanes now appear again when using the glider.
- It is no longer necessary to have the pink chip to open from inside, this avoids that some player is stuck without being able to leave.
- Dark SAMson works perfectly again.
- The platforms that fall when the player is on them have been optimized.
- The box at the beginning of the level now goes up with the platform when activating the button in the Central Server.
- The second checkpoint of the factory has been made more visible.
- Fixed date system on factory surveillance cameras.
- Improved flashlight illumination in the factory, now it is brighter.
- Increased flashlight range in the old commercial area.
- The flashlight is activated at the end of Samanta to better see the environment.
- Jetpack radius in Samanta is now bigger in medium and easy difficulty.
- Added a checkpoint halfway in Samanta.
- The teleports with eyes on the island now have the 3D eye, avoiding to create weird transparencies with the water.
- Fixed visual bug with fog in impatience islands level.
- Edacra notes translated to all languages.
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 2 August 2022
Update V. 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
