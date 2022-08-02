 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 2 August 2022

Update V. 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9238080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Names of the winners of the TOP 10 MASTERS contest on reaching 100% of the achievements, added to the list.
  • Added a day-night switching antenna on Death Pixels base, so the player can see all possible dialogs without changing the PC time manually.
  • SAMson and dark SAMson barrier now has a small opening to avoid jamming the player.
  • Now an eye watches everything on the island, at the end of the game the eye is half sunk in the water.
  • Pause menu eye changed to hologram.
  • Changed text about respawn in tutorial and adjusted invisible trigger that indicated key. Now the player will always see the indications.
  • In the dark blind compiler level you no longer have to make a leap of faith at the end of the level but the player is guided better.
  • Now the texts of the photo mode are translated to all languages.
  • The 3 cameras of the factory that focus the player can now be broken with the missile.
  • The third factory camera only appears on hard difficulty, as it was too complicated.
  • The paper airplanes now appear again when using the glider.
  • It is no longer necessary to have the pink chip to open from inside, this avoids that some player is stuck without being able to leave.
  • Dark SAMson works perfectly again.
  • The platforms that fall when the player is on them have been optimized.
  • The box at the beginning of the level now goes up with the platform when activating the button in the Central Server.
  • The second checkpoint of the factory has been made more visible.
  • Fixed date system on factory surveillance cameras.
  • Improved flashlight illumination in the factory, now it is brighter.
  • Increased flashlight range in the old commercial area.
  • The flashlight is activated at the end of Samanta to better see the environment.
  • Jetpack radius in Samanta is now bigger in medium and easy difficulty.
  • Added a checkpoint halfway in Samanta.
  • The teleports with eyes on the island now have the 3D eye, avoiding to create weird transparencies with the water.
  • Fixed visual bug with fog in impatience islands level.
  • Edacra notes translated to all languages.

Changed files in this update

(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
  • Loading history…
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
  • Loading history…
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link