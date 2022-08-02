-
Fixes
- Fix issue where upgrade effect for Inheritance Legacy would not display correctly for some levels 12 and above.
- Change calculation of Inheritance Argen portion of the upgrade effect for Inheritance Legacy to disregard current levels of Cosmic Payraise and Pilot Traits, as those would not be available at the time that Inheritance is applied.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 2 August 2022
Version 2.0.7.170 - Inheriting a Problem
