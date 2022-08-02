Hotfix 0.9.58

Features:
- Added FXAA option for less powerful hardware.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with synchronized fish swimming after loading a save;
- FidelityFX and render scale now work properly as before the august update;
- Localization fixes.
