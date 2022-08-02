 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Diplomacy is Not an Option update for 2 August 2022

Hotfix 0.9.58

Share · View all patches · Build 9237969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added FXAA option for less powerful hardware.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug with synchronized fish swimming after loading a save;
  • FidelityFX and render scale now work properly as before the august update;
  • Localization fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1272321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link