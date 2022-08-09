 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 9 August 2022

2022.7.f.5 FRAGRANTOLIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 9237878

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New modding feature: configurable local achievements
  • Verb windows display cards, aspects and deck draws more cleanly and more clearly.
  • Influences are properly removed on a skill upgrade.
  • Fixed dropzones sometimes blocking interactions with their contents.
  • Cards more reliably seek the nearest verb on a double-click (and on a right-click).
  • Purging cards in a completed verb now correctly updates the previewed amount.
  • Aspect display in a verb window now updates properly on mutations.
  • Various optimizations to make the game more stable in longer sessions.
  • Korean text fixes.
  • HOTFIX: EXILE borkage
  • HOTFIX: it's again possible to create a seventh-level lore fragment through combination
  • HOTFIX: a lamentable surplus space in the log was baking Chel's noodle
  • HOTFIX: more optimisations when lots of cards are created at once
  • HOTFIX: scrollbar adjustments
  • HOTFIX: issue with card expulsion to new situations
  • HOTFIX'S HOTFIX: an expulsion issue that was introduced in the previous hotfix is fixed
  • HOTFIX'S HOTFIX'S HOTFIX: explulsions are truly really fixed this time
  • MODDING: mod long description is no longer overwritten on mod re-upload
  • MODDING: expulsion filters now can have negative requirements\

