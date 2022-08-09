- New modding feature: configurable local achievements
- Verb windows display cards, aspects and deck draws more cleanly and more clearly.
- Influences are properly removed on a skill upgrade.
- Fixed dropzones sometimes blocking interactions with their contents.
- Cards more reliably seek the nearest verb on a double-click (and on a right-click).
- Purging cards in a completed verb now correctly updates the previewed amount.
- Aspect display in a verb window now updates properly on mutations.
- Various optimizations to make the game more stable in longer sessions.
- Korean text fixes.
- HOTFIX: EXILE borkage
- HOTFIX: it's again possible to create a seventh-level lore fragment through combination
- HOTFIX: a lamentable surplus space in the log was baking Chel's noodle
- HOTFIX: more optimisations when lots of cards are created at once
- HOTFIX: scrollbar adjustments
- HOTFIX: issue with card expulsion to new situations
- HOTFIX'S HOTFIX: an expulsion issue that was introduced in the previous hotfix is fixed
- HOTFIX'S HOTFIX'S HOTFIX: explulsions are truly really fixed this time
- MODDING: mod long description is no longer overwritten on mod re-upload
- MODDING: expulsion filters now can have negative requirements\
Cultist Simulator update for 9 August 2022
2022.7.f.5 FRAGRANTOLIVE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
