SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.14.50435

Fresh out of the oven, a hotfix so hot it's gonna burn your hands
- Fixed an issue where the client log would increase in size when standing near vehicles
- Fixed fatal error when using the music player
- Fixed a bug where the default interaction for mushrooms found in the world would be "Eat" instead of "Pick up"
- Fixed a UI glitch in the crafting panel when examining items with extremely long descriptions
- Re-enabled DLSS support along with FSR. DLSS is recommended for Nvidia GPU's 20xx series or above, FSR is recommended for AMD GPU's. Both provide substantial performance gains.
- Fixed the bug on the MK18 where it would show a picture of an AK47 when you get a malfunction
- Significantly reduced kunai selling price
Changed files in this update