 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 2 August 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.14.50435

Share · View all patches · Build 9237829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fresh out of the oven, a hotfix so hot it's gonna burn your hands

  • Fixed an issue where the client log would increase in size when standing near vehicles
  • Fixed fatal error when using the music player
  • Fixed a bug where the default interaction for mushrooms found in the world would be "Eat" instead of "Pick up"
  • Fixed a UI glitch in the crafting panel when examining items with extremely long descriptions
  • Re-enabled DLSS support along with FSR. DLSS is recommended for Nvidia GPU's 20xx series or above, FSR is recommended for AMD GPU's. Both provide substantial performance gains.
  • Fixed the bug on the MK18 where it would show a picture of an AK47 when you get a malfunction

  • Significantly reduced kunai selling price

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link