Latest Hotfix to Update 1.9 (1.9.0.2)

- Fixed an issue that crashed the game when loading out of a mission.
- Fixed an issue where single shot weapons sometimes couldn’t be reloaded due to switching while vaulting or quick switching.
- Fixed an issue that stopped some players from choosing the EU region.
- Fixed an issue that caused a player to get stuck moving slowly.
- Fixed an issue with the Bloodline XP summon causing it to not finish properly.
- Stopped the Viber – Frenzy clothes vibrating when in Lobby.
- Fixed an issue with the “Are you sure?” popup that was not working correctly.
- Fixed an issue that displayed incorrect text in the Italian localization of the Event Tracking and Event Leaderboard page.
- Fixed a bug that caused ammo crate to be highlighted after they were already used.
- Fixed an issue with Hawkshaw Jack’s shoulder clipping into the camera when charging a Sledgehammer heavy melee attack.
- Fixed an issue that stopped players from opening another chapter in the Serpent Moon story while another story was already open.
- Fixed an issue in the German localization when picking up arrow for the Hunting Bow.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Sparks Pistol to slide slightly from the Hunter’s hand when charging a heavy melee attack.
- Fixed an issue that caused the lever-action Winfields to have a short delay in hip-fire after a shot.
- Fixed an issue that reset the Romero Hatchet mastery in the Book of Weapons.
- Fixed a cause of a game-crash during a mission.
- Fixed an issue that caused the starshell ammo to not deal the proper amount of damage on a Hunter that was already burning.
- Teammates will appear with a red outline while using Dark Sight.
~The Hunt Team
