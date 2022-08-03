 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 3 August 2022

Latest Hotfix to Update 1.9 (1.9.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9237644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that crashed the game when loading out of a mission.
  • Fixed an issue where single shot weapons sometimes couldn’t be reloaded due to switching while vaulting or quick switching.
  • Fixed an issue that stopped some players from choosing the EU region.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a player to get stuck moving slowly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Bloodline XP summon causing it to not finish properly.
  • Stopped the Viber – Frenzy clothes vibrating when in Lobby.
  • Fixed an issue with the “Are you sure?” popup that was not working correctly.
  • Fixed an issue that displayed incorrect text in the Italian localization of the Event Tracking and Event Leaderboard page.
  • Fixed a bug that caused ammo crate to be highlighted after they were already used.
  • Fixed an issue with Hawkshaw Jack’s shoulder clipping into the camera when charging a Sledgehammer heavy melee attack.
  • Fixed an issue that stopped players from opening another chapter in the Serpent Moon story while another story was already open.
  • Fixed an issue in the German localization when picking up arrow for the Hunting Bow.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Sparks Pistol to slide slightly from the Hunter’s hand when charging a heavy melee attack.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the lever-action Winfields to have a short delay in hip-fire after a shot.
  • Fixed an issue that reset the Romero Hatchet mastery in the Book of Weapons.
  • Fixed a cause of a game-crash during a mission.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the starshell ammo to not deal the proper amount of damage on a Hunter that was already burning.

  • Teammates will appear with a red outline while using Dark Sight.

~The Hunt Team

Changed files in this update

