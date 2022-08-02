 Skip to content

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 2 August 2022

Hotfix Update 1.04b Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the player's view would randomly shift when playing in a Cooperative game.
  • Fixed an issue where certain items in the game would become unpickable after loading a savegame.
  • Fixed a bug where the Crossbow would sometimes lose some of its visual effects on clients in a Cooperative game.
  • Fixed a bug where the clients in a Cooperative game would sometimes be unable to shoot while using the Babymech.
  • Fixed slightly misplaced plasma gate on the bridge on the Crime and Punishment level.

