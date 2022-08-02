 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EQDRIVE.IO update for 2 August 2022

Monthly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9237499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed vehicles stuck into steep terrain while vehicles are sliding down the terrain.
Fixed excessive bouncing of vehicles after spawning.
Adjusted wheel sliding algorithm to reduce excessive slipping sounds.
Adjusted in game vehicle spawner to consider terrain height,
while choosing a position to spawn the new vehicle.
Added option to go to main menu from in game ESC menu.
Reduced default graphics quality settings. (Can be changed from game settings)
Added auto hide mouse cursor in game.

Realityocean Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link