Monthly Update

Fixed vehicles stuck into steep terrain while vehicles are sliding down the terrain.

Fixed excessive bouncing of vehicles after spawning.

Adjusted wheel sliding algorithm to reduce excessive slipping sounds.

Adjusted in game vehicle spawner to consider terrain height,

while choosing a position to spawn the new vehicle.

Added option to go to main menu from in game ESC menu.

Reduced default graphics quality settings. (Can be changed from game settings)

Added auto hide mouse cursor in game.

Realityocean Games