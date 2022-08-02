Major update. Light shields, PvE events, dominium aging and more!

Combat skills:
- A new skill "Light Shields" has been added, and the old skill "Shields" has been renamed to "Heavy Shields". Players in light armor can now officially run with shields :)
- Light shields now have the "Shield Bash" ability, which deals small damage and gives the player the "Stun" effect (the player cannot block, parry, dodge).
- Heavy shields. Now each skill level grants 0.5% block.
- Heavy armor. Now each level of the skill gives 0.5% armor.
- Light armor. Now each skill level grants 0.5% dodge and 0.2% armor.
- Swords. Each skill level now grants 0.4% Parry, 0.5% Damage, and 0.1% Crit Chance.
- Axes. Now each skill level grants 0.75% damage and 0.14% crit chance.
- Crushing. Each skill level now grants 0.1% Parry, 1% Damage and 0.08% Crit Chance.
- Knives. Each skill level now grants 0.5% Parry, 1% Damage, and 0.5% Crit Chance.
- Throwing. Now each skill level grants 1% damage and 0.1% crit chance.
- Bows. Now each skill level grants 0.75% damage and 0.36% crit chance.
- Improved the "Combat skills" interface, now you can see information about the bonuses that each combat skill gives when using it.
- Reduced the range of the Charge ability from 6 to 4.
PvE events and activities:
- "Leaders" of some wild animals (Deer, Boar, Wolf, Bear) appeared in the world. From the corpse of such a leader, you can be guaranteed to get a head, but be careful, these animals are very dangerous.
- A new object "Broken merchant's wagon" has appeared in the world. This is a group event in which you will need to not only fight off waves of mobs, but also repair the wagon itself using various items and tools. As a reward, you can get the resources that the merchant transported, the list of resources will be different each time, but united by a common type. For example, as a reward, you can get a wagon stuffed with different ore, leather or ingots of different metals.
- A new object "Rat's Nest" has appeared in the world. This is a new mini-event, for one or more players. You will need to fight off waves of rats, and possibly meet the Rat Queen. As a reward, the player will be able to receive random items from the "Lost Items" list. This is a new mechanic in the game, now any item thrown on the ground with a 50% chance when removed will fall into a separate general list of items. Also, all items from the destruction of dominiums and from the corpses of players (who did not have time to pick up) will fall into this list. So you have a chance to get someone's lost items. It is important to understand that the list will be common for all items, and do not be surprised if you suddenly find only sticks and stones in the nest, because rats pull everything into their nest.
- For all godsends in the game, the requirements for opening them have been changed, in some you will need to kill the guards, in some you need a tool to open.
- Reduced the activity time of any treasure from 8 to 3 hours.
- Now, when searching for some treasures, you will need to follow several signs. And also the treasures themselves have changed their appearance and can be under stones and trees.
- A new type of treasure "Epic Treasure" has appeared. It's better to gather a group of players to dig it out!
- New guards in the Royal Treasures and slightly changed the reward!
- Circle Ritual, Warp Crystal and Draemeter now spawn with a random timer.
Changes to Siege and Castle Auction:
- You can no longer build siege structures outside of a siege.
- After the end of the siege, all siege structures are removed.
- A new type "Wooden stakes" has been added to siege structures, they block the passage, but do not block arrows.
- Added a minimum bid for bidding on the auction, now you can't bid on the auction less than this amount.
- A "Blacksmith" has been added to the castle, which can repair all items worn by the player for spices. This service is available to all members of the guild (which owns this castle) with the rank of "Knight" and above. Important, the number of repairs is limited, but the repair counter is reset after each siege or auction for castles.
Other changes:
- The "Dominium aging" mechanic has returned to the game, while it is enabled only for small and medium-sized dominiums, in the future it will affect all dominiums as before. So don't forget to log into the game if you want to prolong the life of your dominium!
- Now, when the dominium is destroyed, a message will be written to the global chat for all players. So that they can start looking for such dominiums and try to find something valuable there.
- When resurrected with a scroll of "Rebirth", now satiety will be replenished up to 80%.
- Now any uncooked food is considered "raw food", which restores satiety only up to the level of 50%.
- The minimum distance between dominiums is now 7 tiles for all servers.
- Now some animals and monsters can deal damage through the player's block, as well as inflict an instant counter-hit when taking damage.
- Increased feeding time for some animals when tamed.
- Made the description of the feeding time in the animal tooltip more understandable.
- Increased the maximum level of cartography to 40.
- A new epic treasure map has been added to crafting.
- Added a new type of shields "Light shields". They protect against arrows and projectiles well, and you can also parry attacks with them, but the chance to block an attack is not very high. These shields are suitable for light and fast players.
- All wooden shields have had their durability significantly increased.
- Lightweight and reinforced wooden shields have been added to crafting (they will have their own list of bonuses for the master's mark).
- New light shields of Vikings and Guardians have been added to the loot of some treasures.
- Added a new decoration on the back "Ritual Bones", it can be worn instead of a cloak.
- Added new decor for the dominium, the statues of Lions and the Conquistador. You can find them in the Royal Treasure.
- Added new decor for the dominium, flags on the wall and flags on the pole. You can find them in the Royal Treasure.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug with a negative critical hit value.
- Fixed a bug in the Castle Auction interface.
- Fixed "Too many commands" error when the player tried to collect taxes in the castle.
Changed files in this update